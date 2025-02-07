Atletico Madrid Players Give Their Opinion On The Upcoming Madrid Derby In La Liga
Real Madrid will play Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby on Saturday, February 8, at the Santiago Bernabeu.
The stakes are high for the derby this time, as the two Madrid giants are sitting atop the La Liga table. Los Blancos have 49 points from 22 matches, and Atleti are a point behind the league leaders.
Over the years, the two sides have played several classic La Liga games. Given the potential impact of the Madrid derby on the title race, fans can expect yet another scintillating contest.
One Atletico Madrid star has upped the heat with his bold prediction ahead of the game.
Angel Correa reckons his team will manage a 2-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu. Speaking ahead of the match, he said (quotes via Diario AS):
For us, all games are important, but we know that if we win this derby it will give us a lot of strength for the rest of La Liga. I say we win 0-2!- Angel Correa
Given the position of the two teams on the league table, the game is expected to be a deciding factor in the title race. However, Jan Oblak doesn't think the winner will run away with the trophy. The Slovenian shot-stopper said:
I don’t think this game is the decisive one, because there is still a lot left until the end of the season. We will go out on the pitch as we always do, looking for the three points.- Jan Oblak
Youngster Giuliano Simeone, meanwhile, held Los Blancos in high regards, telling the media:
It’s always nice to win a game like this. Real Madrid are a very good team, with the best players in the world. We all know what they are, so obviously it would be special for us to win.- Giuliano Simeone
