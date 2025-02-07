Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Predicted Lineup For La Liga Clash
Real Madrid is back at the Bernebéu, looking to hit back from last week's 1-0 defeat to Espanyol as they take on Atletico Madrid in a crucial Madrid derby. Just one point separates the sides at the top of the La Liga table, with Atletico aiming to regain top spot from Los Blancos.
Both sides were in Copa del Rey action during the week, with Ancelotti able to rotate in the side's 3-2 victory against Leganés, giving opportunities to young stars such as Endrick, Jacobo Ramon, and hero on the night, Gonzalo Garcia, who scored a stoppage-time winner.
Diego Simeone made six changes on Tuesday in the 5-0 win against Getafe, with his son, Giuliani Simeone, being the standout on the night, scoring two goals.
Despite missing in the clash with Leganés, Mbappe, Camavinga, and Bellingham have all been pictured in training and are expected to return to the squad against Atletico. However, the match has come too soon for Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba, meaning Ancelotti doesn't have many defensive options.
MORE: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Official Squad Announced For Madrid Derby In La Liga
Here is how Los Blancos could lineup on Saturday:
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Atletico Madrid (4-3-3)
GK: Thibaut Courtois - Courtois was at the center of the action during the reverse fixture after the game was temporarily halted due to a section of Atlético fans throwing objects at the Belgian. He wasn’t in action in the Copa del Rey but will return to face his former side this weekend.
RB: Lucas Vazquéz - Federico Valverde occupied this position during the week, but the experienced Vazquéz is expected to reclaim his place at right-back for his twenty-first Madrid derby on Saturday.
CB: Raul Asencio - The breakout star for Los Blancos this season, will make his first Madrid derby appearance.
CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni - Played center-midfield during the week, but it’s unlikely youngster Jacobo Ramon will be thrown into a game of this magnitude this early into his Real Madrid career.
LB: Fran Garcia - Consistently rotated with Ferland Mendy this season. He seems to be Ancelotti’s go-to man in La Liga.
CM: Dani Ceballos - Los Blancos have been most balanced, with Ceballos as the deep-lying member of the midfield this season.
CM: Federico Valverde -The Uruguayan has started all but one game in all competitions this season. Mr. Consistent is incredibly important to this Madrid side.
CM: Jude Bellingham - He is the most advanced of the midfield three but most likely to help out defensively on the left-hand side, as he has done against stronger opposition this season.
RW: Rodrygo - The Brazilian has shone in recent weeks, especially in the absence of Vinicius Jr. in La Liga through suspension, scoring seven goals and three assists since the start of 2025.
ST: Kylian Mbappe - Mbappe is set to play in his first Madrid derby, having missed the return fixture through injury. The Frenchman is hitting his stride at Madrid and only improving.
LW: Vinicius Jr. - The Brazilian will be looking to make a statement this weekend, with just one goal in fourteen appearances against Atletico. Last time out at the Bernabeu, he scored twice in the Champions League clash with Salzburg.
