Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Official Squad Announced For Madrid Derby In La Liga
Real Madrid takes on city rivals Atletico in a huge Madrid derby at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, February 8.
Head coach Carlo Ancelotti had several players missing for the midweek Copa del Rey win over Leganes. However, he has better news ahead of the game against Atletico Madrid.
Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham missed the last game with slight knocks but are back in the squad for Saturday.
Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is back, having missed the last six games with a muscle injury in the biceps femoris of his left leg. Lucas Vazquez is also available, having a minor issue.
Given the defensive issues, Ancelotti will be pleased to have Vazquez back. Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba were the latest setbacks, set to miss three to four weeks. They join long-term injured players Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao.
Real Madrid Squad vs Atletico Madrid:
Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Sergio Mestre.
Defenders: Lucas Vázquez, Vallejo, Fran García, Mendy, Jacobo, Asencio and Lorenzo.
Midfielders: Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Modrić, Tchouameni, Arda Güler and Ceballos.
Forwards: Vini Jr., Mbappé, Rodrygo, Endrick, Brahim and Gonzalo.
