Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid return to the Santiago Bernebéu this Saturday in a huge La Liga crunch match against city rivals Atletico Madrid.
Real Madrid's slip-up last week in Catalonia, losing 1-0 to Espanyol, allowed Atleti to take full advantage, defeating Mallorca 2-0 in a routine home victory, as Los Blancos' lead at the top of the La Liga table was reduced to just one point.
Both sides won against fellow Madrid-based clubs in the Copa del Rey this week. Atletico thrashed Getafe 5-0, while youngster Gonzalo Garcia announced himself in Real Madrid colors, scoring a last-minute winner in a 3-2 victory away at Leganés.
Atletico have won 19 of their last 21 matches in all competitions. Their fantastic European form, securing passage to the Round of 16 with a 5th-place finish, means they can rest easy next week while other teams scrap in the Champions League playoffs.
Simeone's men know that a first victory against Los Blancos at the Bernebéu since February 2016 would propel them to the top of the La Liga table.
Real Madrid, however, are yet to beat any of their top-four La Liga rivals this season and hope to head into next week's showcase Champions League play-off bout with Manchester City full of confidence.
Two heavy defeats to Barcelona and losses to AC Milan and Liverpool in Europe have led to critics doubting Ancelotti's side against the top teams this season as they defend their status as Spain and European champions.
A stoppage-time equaliser from Ángel Correa meant the spoils were shared in the reverse fixture at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in September, after Eder Militão put Los Blancos ahead on 64 minutes. Ancelotti shared his thoughts on the rivalry in his press conference today.
Real Madrid Team News vs Atletico Madrid
Along with the long-term injuries of Dani Carvajal and Eder Militão, Real Madrid were without Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Edouardo Camavinga against Leganés, leading Ancelotti to deploy the youth of Jacobo Ramon and Gonzalo Garcia during the game.
From these absentees, Mbappe, Bellingham and Camavinga all return to the matchday squad for the derby, as many question marks remain about who will start in the injury-ravaged defence. Valverde played right-back against Leganés, and it will be interesting to see if Ancelotti does the same on Saturday.
Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid Date
Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025
Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid Kick-Off Time
Time: 3:00 p.m. EST (12:00 p.m. PST, 9:00 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
United Kingdom: Premier Sports, La Liga TV, and Premier Sports Player
Canada: TSN TV and TSN+
Australia: BeIN Sports and BeIN Sports Connect
