Carlo Ancelotti Earns Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Comparison From La Liga Manager
Carlo Ancelotti will say goodbye to Real Madrid next weekend after the Spanish giants’ final game of the 2024-25 season against Real Sociedad. Furthermore, one managerial rival believes the Italian’s departure from La Liga is right up there with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo leaving.
With Real Madrid alone, Ancelotti has won 15 trophies during his two stints in the Spanish capital. His haul includes three Champions League titles, two La Liga championships, two Copa del Rey wins, two Spanish Supercopas, three UEFA Super Cups, two Club World Cups, and one FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
Other managers in La Liga know the type of coach that’s leaving the Spanish top flight. Before Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Sevilla on Sunday, manager Joaquin Caparros spoke about Ancelotti’s departure and compared it to when the league lost Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (via Marca).
Carlo is a global reference point. When players like Sergio Ramos, Messi, or Cristiano leave, LaLiga loses value—and with Carlo’s departure, it loses value too because he’s a role model for all coaches, not just the young ones but also the more experienced ones, for being a true club man.- Joaquin Caparros
Moreover, Caparros noted key traits that have allowed Ancelotti to be successful in whatever clubs he’s been at during his managerial career.
For how he conducts himself in press conferences, because he says what needs to be said within the club. You have to know how to win and lose, and all coaches should listen to Ancelotti.- Joaquin Caparros
