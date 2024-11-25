La Liga Matchday 14 Roundup: Real Madrid Reduce Barcelona's Lead at the Top, Valencia Record Emotional Win
The La Liga action was back this weekend after a mini hiatus due to the international break. The big story of Matchday 14 was Real Madrid cutting into Barcelona's lead at the top of the table with a 3-0 win over Leganes on Sunday.
Barca held a six-point margin over their rivals, with Los Blancos having played one game less. Despite taking a 2-0 lead over Celta Vigo with goals from Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski, the away side could only draw. Two late goals from Alfonso Gonzales and Hugo Alvarez, just after Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado was sent off, earned Celta a point.
Real Madrid took advantage of Barcelna's slip-up with a comfortable 3-0 away win at Leganes. Goals from Kylian Mbappe, Federico Valverde, and Jude Bellingham reduced the lead at the top to just four points.
MORE: Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid: La Liga Match Highlights As Kylian Mbappe And Jude Bellingham Score In Win
Los Blancos jumped ahead of their city rivals Atletico Madrid, who had moved into second place for 24 hours with a 2-1 win over Alaves. Goals in the final 15 minutes from Antoine Griezmann and Alexander Sorloth secured the three points..
There was an emotional win for the bottom side, Valencia, winning 4-2 at home against Real Betis to move them up to 18th spot. It was the first game played at the Mestalla Stadium since the tragic floods that hit the region last month, with a moving tribute before the match started.
La Liga Matchday 14 Results
Getafe 2-0 Real Valladolid
Valencia 4-2 Real Betis
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Deportivo Alaves
Girona 4-1 Espanyol
Las Palmas 2-3 Mallorca
Celta Vigo 2-2 Barcelona
Osasuna 2-2 Villarreal
Sevilla 1-0 Rayo Vallecano
Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid
Athletic Club 1-0 Real Sociedad
