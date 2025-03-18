Real Madrid Suffers Yet Another Injury Blow In Defense
Real Madrid's defense has been decimated by injuries over the past two seasons and when the international break ends later this month, Carlo Ancelotti may need to come up with a solution at left-back.
With Ferland Mendy already out injured, Ancelotti has received the terrible news that Fran Garcia is also injured, having picked up an abductor issue right at the end of the La Liga win over Villarreal.
MORE: Real Madrid Concerned About Injuries To Two Key Players During The International Break
As reported in Spain by MARCA, Fran Garcia is going to be receiving treatment this week, and he is now a major doubt for the match at home to Leganes on March 29.
With no other natural left-back in the squad, it could be that Ancelotti has to play Eduardo Camavinga in that makeshift role. Given he is now on international duty with France, the coach will be hoping that he does not pick up an injury of his own.
One player that could be used by Ancelotti is Victor Valdepenas Talavera, known as Valde. The 18-year-old was on the bench against Villarreal and he has impressed in the youth setup recently, so he could be the man to profit from Fran Garcia's injury.
