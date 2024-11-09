Carlo Ancelotti Reveals Real Madrid Has "Found The Solution" To Recent Struggles
Carlo Ancelotti believes that Real Madrid has "found the solution" to the club's recent dip in form. The Los Blancos manager also claims that the fix will be on full display in tomorrow's La Liga game against Osasuna.
It's been a difficult couple of weeks for Real Madrid on the pitch. On October 26, Los Blancos suffered a crushing 4-0 defeat at the hands of rivals Barcelona in the El Clasico. Just days after their game with Valencia was called off following the devastating Spanish floods, Ancelotti's men lost 3-1 to AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League.
Following Tuesday night's loss to Milan, fans began questioning Ancelotti and some of his players.
When asked about Real Madrid's problems during his Osasuna pre-match press conference, which the club covered in English, the Italian boss suggested that things could be about to change.
"We believe we've found the solution, but it's all theoretical. We'll see it in practice tomorrow. This isn't the appropriate place to discuss the issues we've had because everyone has their own opinions. We have to address the reality, which is how we've lost recent games, and we have to switch things around. We think we've found the problems and we'll see if we're right tomorrow."- Carlo Ancelotti
After Real Madrid's defeat to Milan in the Champions League, Ancelotti acknowledged that his side had a defensive problem. He also admitted that it was time to be worried about Los Blancos' recent slump in form.
Ahead of the Osasuna fixture, Ancelotti reiterated that his team's sole issue lies in their defense, suggesting that any solutions will be focused on Real Madrid's defensive woes. He later revealed three things he wants from his defensive players.
"Commitment, concentration and teamwork. I've repeated it time and again but that's all it comes down to. Commitment to being a compact unit; concentration in terms of positioning and making the right defensive decisions, whether to get tight or drop off and cover; and teamwork, because we defended collectively brilliantly last year."- Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid's La Liga fixture with Osasuna kicks off tomorrow at 8am EST (5am PST, 2pm local time).
