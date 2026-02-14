Reports Encouraging for Dani Carvajal Ahead of Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad

Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal has been in the news a lot this past week, and it's not been positive. The 34-year-old returned from injury at the start of 2026, but it has not been a happy one.

The club captain has started zero of the ten games this year and appeared in just two. Both of those games were 14 minutes or less, and frustration has possibly poured out. Carvajal was caught talking to fitness coach Antonio Pintus after the Valencia game, seen to be visibly angry.

That was possibly due to academy player David Jiminez getting the start, and Trent Alexander-Arnold replacing him, leaving Carvajal sitting on the bench. However, there is reportedly some good news ahead of the game against Real Sociedad on February 14.

Dani Carvajal Reportedly Could Start vs Real Sociedad

According to MARCA. Dani Carvajal is expected to start at right-back against Real Sociedad. That means he will also captain the side as a starter for the first time since October 27, the big loss to Atletico Madrid.

This week has seen Alvaro Arbeloa questioned regarding the handling of Carvajal. The new head coach revealed it has been for the good of the 34-year-old's fitness, not wanting to aggravate the injury that has kept him out for several months.

Maybe this was the plan all along to start this game, or possibly it was to stop any further media reports regarding his captain, looking to halt any negativity around the team. If the report is wrong, then it could mean his future is uncertain for the club legend.

Carvajal has been part of the club for over 20 years, but that could be coming to an end after this current season. With under five months left on his contract and the past injury problems, it feels like a contract extension is not a priority for the club right now.

When the season ends, there may be a one-year deal on the table, due to the hierarchy of the club's stand of no multiple-year extensions for players over 30. That may result in Carvajal looking at a move to the MLS or the Saudi Pro League, where he will be financially rewarded to end his career like many older players who are big names.

