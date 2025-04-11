Al Nassr Looking To Offer 40-Year-Old Cristiano Ronaldo A Multi-Year Renewal (Report)
Cristiano Ronaldo's current contract expires in June 2025 after two and a bit years with the club. Al Nassr are looking to open talks to extend the Portuguese player's time at the club.
Sportitalia have reported that the Saudi Pro League side plan on offering Ronaldo a new two-year contract, keeping him at the club until he is 42.
The former Real Madrid player spoke in August 2024 that Al Nassr would be his final club, ending his soccer career in Saudi Arabia. However, he did not indicate when that would be, saying it could be "soon, or in two or three years."
During his two and half-season with the Knight of Najd, Ronaldo has played 98 games, scoring 88 times. He scored 30 goals in 34 appearances this season, which shows he still has the ability despite turning 40 in February.
There have been rumors that he may leave the club to join a team playing in the FIFA Club World Cup this summer, but it is all speculation at this point.
If the contract news is true, I'm sure closer to the time of his current deal expiring, he will come to a decision.
