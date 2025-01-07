Roberto Carlos Sleeping In Real Madrid’s Training Ground After Separation From Wife
Roberto Carlos has been sleeping in Real Madrid's training ground after going through a complicated divorce. According to Estadio Deportiva, Carlos has separated from his wife Mariana Luccon.
The Brazilian full-back is widely regarded as one of the modern day greats. However, he has a notorious family life.
Carlos has 11 children with seven different wives. He married Luccon in 2009 and had two children with the physiotherapist. As per reports, Carlos will have to pay a massive $166 million dollars to Luccon due to legal issues.
And while the Brazilian boasts a massive net worth, he has not moved into any hotel. Instead, TV program Fiesta reveals that Carlos is set to stay in Real Madrid's training ground, Ciudad Deportiva.
Roberto Carlos made a startling revelation a decade ago when he made the information about his children public. He said (as quoted by beIN Sports):
Now I live with Manuela and have several others out there. I have 7 in Brazil, one in Mexico, another in Hungary who lives in Alicante, and the rest are in Brazil.- Roberto Carlos
The Brazilian, however, had a remarkable career on the football pitch. He made 527 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 70 goals and providing 115 assists.
Carlos is widely recognized as one of the greatest left-backs in the history of the game. The 2002 FIFA World Cup winner also had a stellar career with Brazil's national team.
In 127 appearances, Carlos scored 11 goals and provided 22 assists. His venomous left-foot is one of the most lethal weapons in modern football.
