Club President Reveals Unsuccessful Attempt to Sign Cristiano Ronaldo From Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr contract is set to expire on June 30. The Portuguese superstar's future was a subject of doubt for a while, and added fuel to the fire with a cryptic social media post following Al-Nassr's final game of the season.

There were rumors that Ronaldo could join a new team short term to play in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, set to take place in the United States. There were also suggestions about the five-time Ballon d'Or winner potentially joining a new team long term.

Moroccan club Wydad AC also tried their luck for Ronaldo, as their president has revealed. However, the attempt was unsuccessful. Wydad president Hicham Ait-Menna said in a recent episode of RMC's After Afrique show:

Cristiano Ronaldo wouldn't have come for the money because he doesn't need it. I don't know how the rumor got around. But it's true that I contacted one of his agent friends three and a half or four months ago, saying, 'Wouldn't he want to play in the Club World Cup?' He replied, 'Listen, I don't think so.' I think FIFA was also interested in bringing in players who play in Saudi Arabia. To give more excitement to this edition, which is the first, Hicham Ait-Menna

IMAGO / Abdullah Ahmed

Cristiano Ronaldo has since confirmed that he'll be staying at Al-Nassr. Speaking after Portugal's recent UEFA Nations League win, the 40-year-old said:

My future? Basically nothing is gonna change. Staying at Al Nassr? Yea. Cristiano Ronaldo

🚨🇸🇦 BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo confirms plan to stay at Al Nassr by signing new deal.



“My future? Basically nothing is gonna change. Staying at Al Nassr? Yea”. pic.twitter.com/WQBCXGGTKE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 9, 2025

Despite his age, Cristiano Ronaldo has kept his performance levels very high. In the 2024-25 season, he scored 35 goals and provided four assists in 41 appearances for the Saudi Pro League club.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Jude Bellingham Says Real Madrid Legend Would’ve Ousted Him From the Team

River Plate President Details Real Madrid’s Pay Structure For Franco Mastantuono Release Clause

Franco Mastantuono Draws Stunning Comparison to Ex-Real Madrid Player

Real Madrid Legend Toni Kroos Shades Hansi Flick Over Barcelona Discipline Plan