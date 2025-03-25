Cristiano Ronaldo and Partner Georgina Rodriguez Enjoy Lunch with a View 24 Hours After Portugal Game
Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Portugal beat Denmark 5-2 after extra time in the UEFA Nations League quarter-final on Sunday. The win means they will face Germany in the semi-final stage in June.
The day after the win, the former Real Madrid man made some time to relax. Ronaldo headed for a lunch date with his partner, Georgina Rodríguez. The date looked to be on the coast, possibly still in Portugal.
Long-time girlfriend Rodriguez took the below snap and posted it on her Instagram Story with the words "Mis Vistas." That translates in English to "My Views."
Rodriguez was referring to her partner and the scenic shot of the gorgeous blue sea behind Ronaldo. She also attached three love hearts after the comment.
The couple have both been in the news recently due to comments regarding a marriage proposal. In her Netflix documentary 'I Am Georgina,' which will be released soon, Rodriguez said her friends often tease her regarding a proposal from Ronaldo.
She revealed the reason why, despite being together for nine years, Ronaldo has not yet dropped the question. However, the time will come soon; it's just a matter of when.
