Former Teammate Has Net Worth Seven Times Bigger Than Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo has acquired a decent fortune away from the soccer field, but most of his net worth comes from his salary courtesy of Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.
The Portuguese forward is the highest-paid soccer player and has the second-highest net worth among current soccer players. However, one former teammate has a net worth seven times bigger than Ronaldo.
MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo Salary: How Much Does The Al-Nassr Star Earn In Saudi Arabia's Saudi Pro League?
The now-retired Louis Saha boasts a jaw-dropping net worth of $5.5 billion, thanks to his company 'AxisStars.' Despite Ronaldo having an impressive net worth of around $775 million, Saha blows the 40-year-old out of the water.
The company was founded alongside Kate Hamer and is responsible for connecting relationships between professional athletes, entertainers, and trusted partners.
Saha played alongside Ronaldo at Premier League side Manchester United from 2004 to 2008. The pair was part of a highly successful time for the Red Devils. Together, they won two Premier League titles, the Champions League, and a League Cup trophy.
Ronaldo may not reach Saha's staggering net worth when he retires. However, don't be surprised to see his net worth shoot up, with the Portuguese striker already dabbling on YouTube and other sites.
Other Cristiano Ronaldo News:
Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Why He Hasn't Married Georgina Rodriguez Yet
Denmark's Rasmus Hojlund Drops Cristiano Ronaldo's Iconic Celebration and Reveals Why
Cristiano Ronaldo and Partner Georgina Rodriguez Showcase $55 Million Purchase
Georgina Rodriguez Takes Time to Engage with Fans in Paris Without Partner Cristiano Ronaldo