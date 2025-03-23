Furious Cristiano Ronaldo Claps Back At Journalist And Demands 'Look Me In My Eyes'
Cristiano Ronaldo hit back at reporters for asking 'disrespectful' questions in the pre-match press conference, ahead of Portugal's decisive UEFA Nations League second-leg match with Denmark on Sunday.
A Rasmus Hojlund goal has given Denmark a 1-0 lead heading into Sunday's clash, after a drab Portuguese performance.
Ronaldo, who has scored 135 goals for his nation, received intense criticism for his display during Thursday's match, with suggestions that the 40-year-old is holding back a 'golden generation'.
The Real Madrid legend has come under increased scrutiny since failing to score a single goal at EURO 2024 last summer, as Portugal crashed out in the quarter-finals to France.
During the press conference, journalists asked if Ronaldo was still the right man to lead such a talented Portugal side.
I feel like there's a lot of negativity around the national team.- Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo then clapped back at the reporters claiming their questions were 'disrespectful', and they should 'look me in the eyes'.
And honestly, some of the questions you've asked were just disrespectful. If you want answers from me, look me in the eyes when you ask.- Cristiano Ronaldo
He then reached out for unity amongst the Portuguese fan base, admitting it is a 'tense' moment for the team as a shock early Nations League exit looms.
I won't hide it. We are in a more tense moment because we need to win, but that's the beauty of football. Tomorrow, I appeal to the fans to be with us.- Cristiano Ronaldo
There is a big debate as to whether Roberto Martinez will start Ronaldo in the second leg, with pressure mounting on the Spanish manager to drop the legend to bring the best out of the rest of the team.
Nonetheless Cristiano Ronaldo will be eager to prove his critics wrong, as he has done his whole career.
