Cristiano Ronaldo Drops Huge Retirement Bombshell Ahead of 2026 World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted he expects to retire “really soon” as he vowed to make the 2026 World Cup his last appearance at the tournament.
Ronaldo, a 2016 European champion with Portugal, is looking to add the greatest international honor to his trophy cabinet at what will be his sixth World Cup appearance. He is one of eight players to share the record of five tournament appearances but is set to move above the rest alongside long-time career rival Lionel Messi next summer.
Getting to seven World Cup tournaments is not on the agenda for Ronaldo, who confessed to CNN that 2026’s iteration will “definitely” be his last.
Indeed, Ronaldo admitted he does not even expect to still be playing by the time 2030 arrives as he predicted he will retire at some point over the next two years.
“I feel very good in this moment, I score goals, I still feel quick and sharp, I enjoy my game in the national team and with Al Nassr, but of course, let’s be honest, when I mean soon... probably one, two years I’ll still be in the game.
“I don’t know yet, but when I mean soon, it’s really soon. I give everything for football. I’ve been in the game for the last 25 years. I did everything, I have many records in the different scenarios in the clubs and also in the national teams. I’m really proud, so let’s enjoy the moment, live the moment.”
Ronaldo: No Pressure on Cristiano Jr.
Ronaldo’s comments come shortly after his son, Cristiano Jr., scored his first goal for Portugal’s Under-16 side.
The 15-year-old clearly has big shoes to fill if he wants to follow in his father’s footsteps, and while Ronaldo insisted he hopes to see his son exceed his legacy, he made it clear Cristiano Jr. will get the space needed to forge whatever path he chooses.
“Human beings, we don’t want nobody being better than us,” Ronaldo said. “But in my point, I wish my kids will be better than me, I’m never going to be jealous of him, trust me.
“As a father, I’m here to help him to be whatever he wants to be.”