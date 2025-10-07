Cristiano Ronaldo Features On Fiancée Georgina Rodriguez's New YouTube Channel

When former Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo launched his new YouTube Channel in November 2024, it saw a rapid growth as expected. In just under 90 minutes, the Portuguese star had 1 million subscribers.

Nearly a year on, his channel 'UR · Cristiano' has 76.7 million subscribers, with fans getting a glimpse of his life on and off the field. It included his now-fiancée, Georgina Rodríguez, in a handful of videos, and perhaps the rapid growth has inspired the Argentine-Spanish model.

The 31-year-old is launching her own YouTube channel, which, like Ronaldo's, will showcase behind-the-scenes footage of her life, with it being just as hectic while also being a parent.

What is Georgina Rodriguez's New YouTube Channel Called?

The channel was launched on Monday, October 7, and was revealed on her Instagram, which garnered over 100,000 likes. Rodriguez's YouTube channel, 'Georgina Gio', has already garnered 23.9k subscribers.

Upon revealing the channel, Rodriguez dropped three videos, all of which received over 28k views. One video was an introduction to the channel, and the latest was a behind-the-scenes look at her trip to the Venice Film Festival. In the video, she showed getting ready for the red carpet event.

The video between the two mentioned was one with her fiancé, Cristiano Ronaldo. The description read 'Hello dear friend, check out the best moments from the videos I recorded with Cris on his channel @URCristiano. Here you can get to know us both a little better.' The video was the most watched, with 38k views within 24 hours of its posting.

Could We See More of Cristiano Ronaldo on 'Georgina Gio'?

The video was a brief glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo, featuring clips from his YouTube channel. Fans of the Al Nassr star are certainly going to get more of him on the 'Georgina Gio' channel. Rodriguez is a big name herself in the fashion and influencer world, but having Ronaldo on her videos is always going to grow the channel.

The numbers the 40-year-old has made on his own channel are astonishing for a sports star who is still playing. He collaborated with one of the most successful YouTubers ever, MrBeast, and has also featured behind-the-scenes videos at events with Rodriguez. Those have garnered over 1 million views, so featuring Ronaldo on her own channel is likely to go very well.

For fans of the power couple, it's excellent news, as now they can watch a deeper dive into the life of the pair from both sides of the relationship.

