Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Unique Award Courtesy of Primeira Liga

At the age of 40, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to score goals for club and country. In the two World Cup qualifying games, he scored three goals, taking his tally to 141 goals in 223 appearances for his country. Ronaldo is well clear when it comes to goals, appearances, and wins while wearing the Portuguese national shirt.

Ronaldo has won the European Championship and the Nations League, but he is still looking to win the one major trophy that's missing: the World Cup. The nation are well on its way to qualification for the 2026 edition, and he will likely be there to help his team lift the trophy.

Cristinao Ronaldo Honoured By Portuguese Football League

IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Away from the international games, Cristiano Ronaldo has been honored by the Portuguese football league, Primeira Liga (Liga Portugal). In the recent award ceremony, the former Real Madrid man received the "Best of All Time" award.

Ronaldo spoke via a video message after receiving the award at the Portuguese League's 2024-25 award ceremony.

I’d like to thank Liga Portugal for this award, being named the best player of all time. As you can imagine, it is a great honour to win something for my country.



First of all, I’d like to thank all my team-mates who have helped me throughout my career to win this wonderful trophy, as well as all the coaches and everyone who has supported me on this journey of always pushing to improve. Thank you all so much. Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese legend began the new season in Saudi Arabia, also seeking his first league title with Al Nassr. Ronaldo signed a new two-year deal with the club and saw several big-name players arrive, including a new head coach. They got off to a great start, winning their opening game 5-0 with Ronaldo scoring.

Ronaldo would complete the collection if he can win the Saudi Pro League title and the World Cup in 2026. Cementing him as the greatest of all time.

