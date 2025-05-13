Real Madrid CF ON SI

Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo's Son Chooses to Represent Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. will be playing Portugal’s U15 team despite having other options.

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo’s career is nearing its end, but that doesn’t mean the football world will be without a Ronaldo — his namesake could soon be playing at the first-team level.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. currently plays for Al-Nassr’s youth academy in Saudi Arabia. He has also been called up to Portugal’s Under-15 national team and previously spent time in the youth setups at Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid
At the youth level, players can represent national teams they are eligible for without being tied down. Nonetheless, Diario AS reports that Ronaldo Jr. has already decided to represent despite having different options that he can explore before determining who to represent.

The Spanish outlet claims that Ronaldo's son will play for Portugal’s Under-15 national team, despite having a wide range of countries to choose from in the future, such as the U.S. and Spain.

There will be a lot of expectations on Ronaldo Jr. to follow in his father's footsteps and be the next Portuguese star. With the former Real Madrid standout retiring soon, all eyes will be on him to see if he can reach the first team soon, whether it be Al-Nassr or elsewhere.

