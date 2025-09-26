Karim Benzema vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid Legends Face Off as Al Ittihad Take on Al Nassr

On Friday, Al Ittihad will play host to Al Nassr as the two teams compete in a table-top affair. One, if not both, of the teams will lose their 100% record in the Saudi Pro League, as both sides have won all three of their games so far this season.

The game will be played in Jeddah, at the Al Inma Bank Stadium, as Al Nassr travel to Al Ittihad.

Many notable names will be in action for the high-stakes match, including two Real Madrid legends in Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema to Square Off in Jeddah for Top of Table Clash

IMAGO / Crystal Pix

Cristiano Ronaldo will be aiming to lead his team to victory on Friday night when he faces a familiar face in former teammate Benzema in a battle of the league's elite strikers.

Ronaldo's Al Nassr have won all three of their opening games of the season. This includes wins over Al Riyadh, Al Kholood, and Al-Taawoun. Al Nassr return to league action after a dominant 4-0 away victory over Jeddah.

There are no new injury concerns for Al Nassr, meaning Ronaldo is likely to be joined alongside former Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix up front. The pair have started the season strongly, with both men scoring a brace in their last league outing against Al Riyadh.

40-year-old Ronaldo now has three goals in as many games to begin the league campaign, putting him on par with Karim Benzema.

Benzema has just one outing in the league this season, scoring a hat-trick against Al Akhoud on August 30th. The French goalscorer has missed the other league games this season due to injury, but manager Laurent Blanc has said he will feature against Al Nassr.

It is unclear whether or not the 37-year-old will start as he is returning from his hamstring injury, but Real Madrid fans can still look forward to Benzema and Ronaldo coming together.

The pair last faced off with one another in August, when Al Nassr hosted Al Ittihad in the semi-final of the Saudi Super Cup. However, it was Ronaldo who boasted bragging rights as he led his team to a 2-1 victory.

Neither Benzema nor Ronaldo was on the scoresheet, but the Portuguese striker assisted Felix for the match winning goal.

The last time Benzema and Ronaldo played alongside each other at Real Madrid was the 2018 Champions League final. The Spanish side defeated Liverpool 3-1, as Benzema scored the opening goal of the game.

