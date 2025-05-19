Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Offer Ahead of Club World Cup [Report]
The FIFA Club World Cup will start next month, and while the tournament will feature Lionel Messi, could Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo also be positioning himself to play in this competition?
Ronaldo’s contract with Al-Nassr expires next month, so he’ll become a free agent, but he might opt to leave early as a free agent to sign with a club competing in the Club World Cup, and Ronaldo reportedly has four suitors for this competition.
According to Marca, the Portuguese legend has received a major offer from a Brazilian club that would allow him to play in this summer’s Club World Cup. Four Brazilian teams are set to take part in the tournament in the U.S.: Botafogo, Flamengo, Fluminense and Palmeiras.
Ronaldo and Al Nassr have fallen well short of their goals for this 2024-25 season. The squad didn’t win any titles—and more importantly—no spot in the next Asian Champions League. The lack of success has triggered an upheaval at the club, and there are questions whether the 40-year-old wants to continue his career there.
Over the past few years, several big-name La Liga players have headed to the Americas. Lionel Messi signed with Inter Miami, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate Sergio Ramos joined CF Monterrey earlier this year.
Brazil are also seeing their share of top talent from Europe head to the South American country as Neymar Jr. and Memphis Depay now play in the country’s top flight. It will be interesting to see whether Ronaldo becomes the next player to head to Brazil as his future remains uncertain.
