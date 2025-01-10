Real Madrid Transfer News: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Vinicius Jr, Abdukodir Khusanov & More - January 10, 2025
Could Real Madrid face a battle for their top transfer target, Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold? And will they keep hold of one of their star players from heading to Saudi Arabia?
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
Real Madrid is preparing for another bid from the Saudi Pro League for star forward Vinicius Jr The Brazilian has a $1,030 billion buyout, with Los Blancos not prepared to entertain anything under that amount. - Relevo
Manchester City is closing in on a deal for Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov. Real Madrid has also been linked with the Uzbekistan center-back, but the Premier League champions look to have agreed to personal terms. - Fabrizio Romano
Bayern Munich has reportedly made a strong move to challenge Real Madrid to the signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Liverpool defender is available on a free transfer at the end of June, and the German club believes they can rival Los Blancos. - Fichajes
Real Madrid could also lose the battle with Manchester City for top Brazilian talent Vitor Reis. Manchester City has agreed to the personal terms, while Los Blancos could be unwilling to match the $41 million bid. - Fabrizio Romano
The Latest Real Madrid transfer News
Real Madrid Transfer News: Viktor Gyokeres, Aymeric Laporte, Alphonso Davies & More - January 9, 2025
Real Madrid Suffer Massive Blow As Top Transfer Target Nears Contract Extension With Current Club
Real Madrid Transfer News: Arda Guler, Juanlu Sanchez, Ederson & More - January 8, 2025
Former Liverpool Star Claims Trent Alexander-Arnold Would Reject Real Madrid Under One Condition
Real Madrid Rejects Virgil Van Dijk Offer, Defender Set To Sign New Liverpool Deal