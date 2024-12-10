Atalanta vs Real Madrid: Vinicius Jr. Returns to Staring XI For Key Champions League Game
Real Madrid faces a tough task today: facing Italian league leaders Atalanta in a must-win Champions League game. Carlo Ancelotti knows how vital three points are, bringing back forward Vinicius Jr. to the starting lineup after missing the last four games with an injury.
Brahim Diaz starts as he did against Liverpool, with Dani Ceballos coming into the midfield in place of Arda Guler. Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni drops into the defense alongside Antonio Rudiger, with young center-back Raul Asencio on the bench for consecutive games.
Rodrygo and Luka Modric Starts on the Bench
Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo both return from injury. However, the latter only makes the bench for Los Blancos, which could be tactical or just not ready to start.
French left-back Ferland Mendy did not travel with the squad, picking up an injury against Girona. Fran Garcia starts in his place, with academy talent Youssef making the Real Madrid bench.
Luka Modric, Arda Guler, and Endrick all start on the bench alongside Rodrygo, resulting in a relatively strong bench, something Carlo Ancelotti has not had the luxury of having this season.
It's not clear how healthy Vinicius Jr. is, but in a must-win game, Ancelotti is happy he is considered fit enough to start.
