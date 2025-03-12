Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Official Squad Announced For Champions League
Real Madrid makes the short trip across the city to the Civitas Metropolitano to take on Atletico Madrid to fight for a place in the Champions League quarter-final.
Los Blancos are required to defend a precarious 2-1 lead at the hostile Metropolitano, with Arsenal all but guaranteed to be the opponent waiting in the next stage.
The biggest question mark over today's squad was the status of Kylian Mbappe. It was reported yesterday that the Frenchman didn't train due to muscle overload. Real Madrid even delayed the squad announcement in case he didn't make it.
Antonio Rudiger and Thibaut Courtois were left out of the matchday squad against Rayo Vallecano as precautions but return for tomorrow's matchup. Brahim Diaz had also been suffering from a fever but has passed assessments to make the squad.
MORE: Real Madrid Played to Be Assessed Before Atletico Madrid Game Due to Fever
Jude Bellingham is back available having missed last week's first leg through suspension for an accumulation of yellow cards.
Real Madrid Squad for Atletico Madrid Game:
Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin and Fran González.
Defenders: David Alaba, Lucas Vazquez, Fran García, Antonio Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy, Jacobo Ramon and Raúl Asencio.
Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Edouardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Luka Modrić, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Arda Güler and Chema Andres.
Forwards: Kylian Mbappé, Rodrygo, Endrick, Brahim Diaz, Gonzalo García and Vinicius Jr.
