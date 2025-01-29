Brest vs Real Madrid: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For Champions League Game
Real Madrid is in France to play Brest in the final match of the Champions League's league phase. A win will guarantee a seeded spot in the knockout phase play-offs and, if several results go their way, a top-eight finish.
Vinicius Jr. is out due to a suspension; Brahim Diaz replaces him as he has done in the previous two La Liga games where he was suspended.
Carlo Ancelotti had mentioned that David Alaba could start the game. However, he is on the bench, meaning he should start against Espanyol on Saturday, as Ancelotti confirmed. Aurelien Tchouameni starts at center-back again.
Federico Valverde moves back to midfield alongside Luka Modric and Jude Bellingham. The Uruguayan was a right-back against RB Salzburg in the last Champions League game. Lucas Vazquez starts back at right-back after starting on the bench in the previous two games.
Real Madrid starting eleven:
1. Courtois
17. Lucas V.
14. Tchouameni
22. Rüdiger
23. Mendy
8. Valverde
5. Bellingham
10. Modric
11. Rodrygo
9. Mbappé
21. Brahim
