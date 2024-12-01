Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Following Real Madrid's 2-0 Win Over Getafe
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti believes his team is "fighting" following their 2-0 victory over Getafe today.
A Jude Bellingham penalty and Kylian Mbappe edge-of-the-box strike secured all three points for Los Blancos at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid has now moved within one point of leaders Barcelona, albeit with a game in hand.
Ancelotti spoke about a wide range of topics during his post-match press conference, including Mbappe's performance and an update on Bellingham after he was withdrawn at halftime.
You can read the key quotes, per the club, from his presser below.
Q: Ancelotti was asked about today's game with Getafe.
Carlo Ancelotti: The team looks good to me, focused, balanced and with a good attitude. We controlled the game well and deservedly won it. It's natural to drop off a bit after 75 minutes because we've had several one-on-ones and also because we played on Wednesday night and got back at 6 am on Thursday.
In spite of the challenges and the numerous injuries, we're there, fighting. The fact that we've got our attitude back, our concentration and our spirit, fills me with more confidence. We're going to solve the problems gradually and, in the meantime, we're there fighting.
Q: He was then questioned about Kylian Mbappe.
Carlo Ancelotti: He had a very good game. He was dangerous, as always, and he scored an important goal in the game. He created chances and was very active. That's what we want from him. He scored a great goal, fantastically executed. He had a very good game.
The fans understand more than anyone else the team's current situation and that of the players. Mbappe could have done better against Liverpool and they got behind him, which is only fair.
Q: The Italian boss was asked about Real Madrid's penalty takers.
Carlo Ancelotti: When Vini Jr., Mbappe and him, they chose. Now Mbappe and Bellingham choose and they both chose Bellingham as the penalty taker.
Q: Ancelotti took a question about Jude Bellingham's withdrawal at halftime.
Carlo Ancelotti: He had a neck problem. His neck was locked and he couldn't carry on.
Q: He was then asked about Fran Garcia.
Carlo Ancelotti: He's played more the last few games and he's shown a lot of quality. I really liked him a lot. You have to bear in mind that in this position we have another full-back who has won two Champions League titles with us. Mendy is a fantastic full-back and when we need to be more attacking Fran can play.
Q: The five-time UEFA Champions League winner was questioned about Rodygo's return from injury.
Carlo Ancelotti: We're all focused on winning games. Scoring goals is more important for a forward than for a midfielder. Rodrygo is back from injury and he wasn't at his best. He's played very well in the hour he's been out there and he'll be ready to score in the next game.
Q: Finally, Ancelotti answered a question about Endrick.
Carlo Ancelotti: He needs to work hard. I didn't want to make a change in the final minutes because Mbappe was very dangerous in attacking transitions. He didn't come on and he will be ready in the next games.
