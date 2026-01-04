Confirmed Starting Lineup For La Liga Game Between Real Madrid And Real Betis As Late Injury Revealed
It's a new year, and Real Madrid looks to start the remainder of the season strongly after the winter break. They are at the Bernabeu for the first game of 2026 as they face a tough Real Betis side, who sit in sixth in the standings.
The big news heading into 2026 was Kylian Mbappe's injury. The Frenchman has a knee issue, a problem that he had been playing with at the back end of 2025. However, it has become too much, and it needs resting, with the Frenchman expected to miss two weeks. Many expected Gonzalo Garcia to start, and that is the case.
Head coach Xabi Alonso also received more injury news a couple of days before this game. Center-back Dean Huijsen could not train on Saturday and was expected to undergo a late fitness test on matchday. The Spanish defender has not recovered fully from the issue, but does make the bench as an emergency option. Raul Asencio starts alongside Antonio Rudiger at center-back.
Vice captain Fede Valverde missed the final game of 2025 with a small injury. He is back in the starting lineup for the Real Betis game, and starts at right-back with an injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold. Dani Carvajal is in the squad but likely won't start. Álvaro Carreras is also back after he served a two-game suspension.
Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo start on either side of Garcia, with the latter in very good form to end 2025. Jude Bellingham, Aurélien Tchouaméni, and Eduardo Camavinga start in midfield.
Real Madrid starting lineup vs Real Betis:
1. Courtois
8. Valverde
22. Rudiger
17. Asencio
18. Carreras
14. Tchouaméni
6. Camavinga
5. Bellingham
11. Rodrygo
16. Gonzalo
7. Vini Jr.
Real Betis starting lineup vs Real Madrid
TBA
