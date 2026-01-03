Real Madrid vs Real Betis Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

Real Madrid kick off the new year with a La Liga game in the Bernabeu against Real Betis. It's been a few weeks since their last game, a 2-0 win over Sevilla on December 20. It kept them four points behind leaders Barcelona at the top of the standings.

They ended 2025 with three straight victories: two in the league and one in the Copa del Rey Round of 32. That came after just two wins in the previous eight games in all competitions, including three consecutive La Liga draws.

It's been tough for Xabi Alonso, who has seen plenty of questions from the media and a small section of the fanbase regarding his future. The game against Los Verdiblancos marks the start of a big month, with the Spanish Super Cup on January 4.

Real Betis are coached by Manuel Pellegrini and are unbeaten in their last four games in all compettitions,. Their last defeat came against league leaders Barcelona, going down 5-3 in an eventful game.

Before that loss, they were eight games undefeated, having lost to another top-four team, Atletico Madrid. Pellegrini's team have only lost three league games this season. However, seven draws mean they sit sixth, just inside the European places.

Los Blancos won the meeting at the Bernabeu 2-0, but did lose 2-1 away from home, with former player Isco scoring the winner from the penalty spot. The previous three games ended in draws, so not much separates the two teams.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis Head-To-Head

Date Result March 1, 2025 Real Betis 2-1 Real Madrid September 1, 2024 Real Madrid 2-0 Real Betis May 25, 2024 Real Madrid 0-0 Real Betis December 9, 2023 Real Betis 1-1 Real Madrid March 5, 2022 Real Betis 0-0 Real Madrid

Real Madrid Team News

The big news over the winter break was that leading goal scorer Kylian Mbappe will be out of this game and, likely, the Spanish Super Cup. That could mean a start for Gonzalo Garcia. In the previous game against Sevilla, Fede Valverde was missing due to an injury. The hope is he will be back for this weekend's game.

Álvaro Carreras will be back in Xabi Alonso's plans after serving his final game in his two-game suspension against Sevilla.

Real Madrid vs Real Betis Odds

Moneyline:

Real Madrid: -215

Draw: +380

Real Betis: +550

Both teams to score:

Yes: -170

No: +135

Total goals:

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over -270; Under: +180)

Real Betis: 1.5 (Over +200; Under: -310)

Double chance:

Real Madrid or tie: -800

Real Betis or tie: +160

Real Madrid or Real Betis: -550

Real Madrid vs Real Betis Date

Date: Sunday, January 4, 2025

Real Madrid vs Real Betis Kick-Off Time

Time: 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT / 3:15 p.m. GMT (4:15 p.m. local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Real Betis

United States: ESPN +, ESPN Deportes.

Canada: TSN+.

United Kingdom: Premier Sports 1

