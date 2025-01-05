Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid Preview: Predicted Lineup, Team News, Kickoff Time, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid will be looking to comfortably advance to the last 16 of the Copa del Rey when they play Segunda Federacion—Group 4 team Club Deportiva Minera on Monday.
Los Blancos face the Spanish minnows on the back of a dramatic 2-1 victory away at Valencia in La Liga. That game saw Jude Bellingham clinch the winner deep into stoppage time. Vinicius Jr was also shown a red card in that match.
Notably, this cup game will mark the first-ever encounter between Real Madrid and Deportiva Minera. Managed by Popi, the club earned promotion last season as champions of Tercera Federacion – Group 13.
In the previous round of the Copa del Rey, Deportiva Minera secured a famous victory over La Liga outfit Alaves on penalties. Before beating Alaves, the Murcia-based team knocked out Tudelano from the cup competition.
Throughout its illustrious history, Real Madrid has won the Copa del Rey 20 times. Their latest victory was in the 2022/23 season when they defeated Osasuna 2-1 in the final.
Real Madrid Copa del Rey triumphs
1905, 1906, 1907, 1908, 1917, 1934, 1936, 1946, 1947, 1961–62, 1969–70, 1973–74, 1974–75, 1979–80, 1981–82, 1988–89, 1992–93, 2010–11, 2013–14, 2022–23.
Last season, the competition was won by Athletic Club, who overcame Real Mallorca 4-2 on penalties in the final at Estadio La Cartuja.
Real Madrid Team News vs Deportiva Minera
Real Madrid will have Vinicius Jr available following his red card against Valencia. A decision has yet to be made about the Brazilian forward's suspension. Meanwhile, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, and Eder Militao will be absent due to long-term injuries.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs Deportiva Minera
Real Madrid's possible starting lineup against Deportiva Minera
Lunin
Vazquez
Tchouameni
Asencio
Garcia
Modric
Camavinga
Bellingham
Guler
Endrick
Diaz
Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid Date
Date: Monday, January 6, 2025.
Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid Time
Time: 1 p.m. EST, 10 a.m. PST, 7 p.m. local time.
How To Watch & Live Stream Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey
United States: ESPN+
United Kingdom: Bet365
