Girona vs Real Madrid: Starting Lineup Announced for La Liga Game

Real Madrid are back in La Liga action, and they have their third consecutive away game in the league this time against Girona. The previous two ended in draws, and anything but a win will see them stay in second place.

The center-back positions were a big problem for Xabi Alonso with Dean Huijsen and David Alaba unavailable for the game. Raul Asencio has also been ruled out, suffering from gastroenteritis. The club waited to see if he could play this morning, but unfortunately, he was still ill.

Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao are back after their injuries, and despite perhaps not wanting to start them, Alonso has now chosen both players to start at center-back. At the same time, Álvaro Carreras begins on the bench, meaning Fran Garcia is selected over Ferland Mendy.

Jude Bellingham comes back into the lineup after starting on the bench in Greece. He starts alongside Aurélien Tchouaméni and Fede Valverde. Arda Guler continues and could drift from the right to the central positions.

After his brilliant four goals in the Champions League, Kylian Mbappe will be looking to get on the score sheet, ending his two league games without a goal. Vinicius Jr. had two assists, ending his poor run when it came to goal contributions. Can he add a goal against Girona?

Real Madrid Starting Lineup vs Girona:

1. Courtois

12. Trent

3. Militao

22. Rudiger

20. Fran Garcia

8. Valverde

14. Tchouaméni

5. Bellingham

15. Guler

9. Mbappe

7. Vini Jr.

