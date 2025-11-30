Real Madrid Suffer Late Squad Withdrawal Against Girona Due to Illness

Real Madrid will be without one of their potential starters for the game against Girona on November 30. It means head coach Xabi Alonso has to do some tinkering and may have to start a player who has just returned from injury.

Los Blancos usually announce their squad list the day before the game. However, they were not sure who would make the team due to illness. They now know who will make the trip to Catalonia, as reported by Miguel Ángel Díaz of Cope. That was confirmed when Real Madrid released the squad list.

The hope was that Raul Asencio would recover from his case of gastroenteritis. However, he will not be fit to play, leaving Alonso with a headache at the center-back position.

Who Will Start at Center-Back for Real Madrid?

With Dean Huijsen and David Alaba already ruled out of the game, and now Raul Asencio joining them, it gives Xabi Alonso a little problem. Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao have returned from injury, with the former having been out since September.

Ideally, Alonso may have liked to give the two minimal minutes as they return, but one may need to start. That could be Militao, as he has only missed the last two games through injury, so he would have less game rust. However, the Real Madrid coach will have seen how they have both trained and will know who is best placed to start.

The other center-back will likely be Alvaro Carreras. The Spaniard started in his usual left-back spot against Olympiacos, partnering Raul Asencio. Under Carlo Ancelotti, Aurélien Tchouaméni had stood in at center-back due to injuries. Alonso looks less reluctant to do that, but he is also an option.

Whatever his decision, it may have been made 24 hours prior, when he knew Asencio might miss out. Real Madrid need three points to head back to the top of the standings after Barcelona's win over Alaves.

