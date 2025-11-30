Girona vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds
Real Madrid were bumped off the top of La Liga on Saturday as Barcelona emerged 3-1 winners at home to Deportivo Alaves.
Despite an El Clásico victory for Los Blancos just a matter of weeks ago, back-to-back league draws against Elche and Rayo Vallecano have seen Xabi Alonso's side lose their lead. However, a win against Girona at the Estadi Municipal de Montilivi will see Real Madrid go one point clear at the top of the table.
Kylian Mbappe's four-goal masterclass helped Real Madrid to snap their winless run during the week, as they overcame a tough night in Greece by beating Olympiacos 4-3. Now, Real Madrid will gear up for their fifth consecutive away fixture as they travel to the north of Spain.
Girona will be aiming to secure vital points at the foot of the La Liga table. Currently sitting in the relegation zone, a win for the Gironistes will move them out of the bottom three.
Despite featuring in last season's Champions League, there is no European football for the Catalonian side this year. This means that their last outing came in La Liga last weekend, when they picked up a valuable point away to Real Betis.
The draw made it four points from a possible six in their last two games, as they were able to add to a 1-0 victory against Deportivo Alaves on the previous gameweek.
Girona are currently suffering significant injury problems as they are without the likes of notable players such as Thomas Lemar, Donny van de Beek, Cristian Portu, Daley Blind, and more.
Girona vs Real Madrid Head-To-Head
Date
Result
February 23, 2025
Real Madrid 2-0 Girona
December 7, 2024
Girona 0-3 Real Madrid
February 10, 2024
Real Madrid 4-0 Girona
September 30, 2023
Girona 0-3 Real Madrid
April 25, 2023
Girona 4-2 Real Madrid
Real Madrid Team News
Real Madrid's injury and absence problems appear to be slowly resolving, as they welcome Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militão, and Antonio Rüdiger back into the squad. They are also joined by Franco Mastanuono, who hasn't appeared for Los Blancos since the start of November.
Alonso still cannot pick from a full squad, however. Raul Asencio is ruled out of the game against Girona due to illness, as well as Dani Carvajal, Dean Huijsen, and David Alaba also being out of contention.
Girona vs Real Madrid Odds
Odds courtesy of DraftKings.
Moneyline:
Girona: +500
Draw: +400
Real Madrid: -225
Both teams to score:
Yes: -185
No: +145
Total goals:
Girona: 1.5 (Over +180; Under: -280)
Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over -310; Under: +200)
Double chance:
Girona or tie: +185
Real Madrid or tie: -800
Girona or Real Madrid: -600
Girona vs Real Madrid Date
Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025
Girona vs Real Madrid Kick-Off Time
Time: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT / 8 pm GMT (9 pm local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Girona vs Real Madrid
United States: ESPN +, ESPN Deportes.
Canada: TSN+.
United Kingdom: Premier Sports
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Girona vs Real Madrid in La Liga
Deep Dive Into Real Madrid's Next Opponents in La Liga, Girona
Girona vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineup for the La Liga Clash
Real Madrid and Arsenal Learn €50 Million Release Clause for Bundesliga Striker
Donal Long is a football journalist for Real Madrid on SI, hailing from Dublin, Ireland. Prior to joining On SI in 2025, Donal graduated from Dublin City University with a bachelor's degree in media production management. He has also covered European football on sites such as SportsJOE and GiveMeSport. Donal has been a huge sports fan for all of his life, which has seen him travel to stadiums throughout Europe, including attending La Liga matches in Spain. He also contributes as a boxing journalist for KO on SI.