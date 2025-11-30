Girona vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

Real Madrid were bumped off the top of La Liga on Saturday as Barcelona emerged 3-1 winners at home to Deportivo Alaves.

Despite an El Clásico victory for Los Blancos just a matter of weeks ago, back-to-back league draws against Elche and Rayo Vallecano have seen Xabi Alonso's side lose their lead. However, a win against Girona at the Estadi Municipal de Montilivi will see Real Madrid go one point clear at the top of the table.

Kylian Mbappe's four-goal masterclass helped Real Madrid to snap their winless run during the week, as they overcame a tough night in Greece by beating Olympiacos 4-3. Now, Real Madrid will gear up for their fifth consecutive away fixture as they travel to the north of Spain.

Girona will be aiming to secure vital points at the foot of the La Liga table. Currently sitting in the relegation zone, a win for the Gironistes will move them out of the bottom three.

Despite featuring in last season's Champions League, there is no European football for the Catalonian side this year. This means that their last outing came in La Liga last weekend, when they picked up a valuable point away to Real Betis.

The draw made it four points from a possible six in their last two games, as they were able to add to a 1-0 victory against Deportivo Alaves on the previous gameweek.

Girona are currently suffering significant injury problems as they are without the likes of notable players such as Thomas Lemar, Donny van de Beek, Cristian Portu, Daley Blind, and more.

Girona vs Real Madrid Head-To-Head

Date Result February 23, 2025 Real Madrid 2-0 Girona December 7, 2024 Girona 0-3 Real Madrid February 10, 2024 Real Madrid 4-0 Girona September 30, 2023 Girona 0-3 Real Madrid April 25, 2023 Girona 4-2 Real Madrid

Real Madrid Team News

Real Madrid's injury and absence problems appear to be slowly resolving, as they welcome Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militão, and Antonio Rüdiger back into the squad. They are also joined by Franco Mastanuono, who hasn't appeared for Los Blancos since the start of November.

Alonso still cannot pick from a full squad, however. Raul Asencio is ruled out of the game against Girona due to illness, as well as Dani Carvajal, Dean Huijsen, and David Alaba also being out of contention.

Girona vs Real Madrid Odds

Moneyline:

Girona: +500

Draw: +400

Real Madrid: -225

Both teams to score:

Yes: -185

No: +145

Total goals:

Girona: 1.5 (Over +180; Under: -280)

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over -310; Under: +200)

Double chance:

Girona or tie: +185

Real Madrid or tie: -800

Girona or Real Madrid: -600

Girona vs Real Madrid Date

Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025

Girona vs Real Madrid Kick-Off Time

Time: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT / 8 pm GMT (9 pm local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream Girona vs Real Madrid

United States: ESPN +, ESPN Deportes.

Canada: TSN+.

United Kingdom: Premier Sports

