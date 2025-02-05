Real Madrid CF ON SI

Leganes vs Real Madrid: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final

Real Madrid travel to the Estadio Municipal Butarque to face Leganes in the Copa del Rey.

Jordan Merritt

IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Real Madrid looks to book its semi-final place in the Copa del Rey, but it will first have to beat Leganes later today in the quarter-final.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has rung the changes, with Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger, Eduardo Camavinga, and David Alaba all missing with injuries.

It means opportunities for Brahim Diaz, Arda Guler, Endrick, and the young center-back pairing of Raul Asencio and Jacobo Ramon.

Midfielder Federico Valverde starts at right-back, while Andrey Lunin continues in goal for the Copa del Rey matches. Vinicius Jr. starts on the bench.

Real Madrid Starting Eleven vs Leganes:

13. Lunin

8. Valverde

35. Asencio

31. Jacobo

23. F. Mendy

10. Modrić

14. Tchouameni

21. Brahim

15. Arda Güler

11. Rodrygo

16. Endrick.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Leganes vs Real Madrid Copa Del Rey Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Ahead Of Leganes vs Real Madrid In The Copa Del Rey

Real Madrid Rejected Premier League Move For Talented Youngster On Deadline Day

Alphonso Davies' Agent Discusses Real Madrid Negotiations After New Bayern Munich Contract

Real Madrid Transfer News: Endrick, Paz, Laporte, Gutierrez & More - February 5, 2025

