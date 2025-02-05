Leganes vs Real Madrid: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final
Real Madrid looks to book its semi-final place in the Copa del Rey, but it will first have to beat Leganes later today in the quarter-final.
Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has rung the changes, with Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger, Eduardo Camavinga, and David Alaba all missing with injuries.
It means opportunities for Brahim Diaz, Arda Guler, Endrick, and the young center-back pairing of Raul Asencio and Jacobo Ramon.
Midfielder Federico Valverde starts at right-back, while Andrey Lunin continues in goal for the Copa del Rey matches. Vinicius Jr. starts on the bench.
Real Madrid Starting Eleven vs Leganes:
13. Lunin
8. Valverde
35. Asencio
31. Jacobo
23. F. Mendy
10. Modrić
14. Tchouameni
21. Brahim
15. Arda Güler
11. Rodrygo
16. Endrick.
