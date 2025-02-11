Arsenal Sets Astronomical Price Tag For William Saliba Who 'Dreams' Of Real Madrid Move
Real Madrid has no choice but to bolster the defensive department when the summer transfer window comes around, and the club now knows what it will take to sign their primary target.
The likes of Eder Militao, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger have all struggled with injuries over the past two seasons and Carlo Ancelotti has been left fielding makeshift defences.
MORE: Real Madrid Confirms Another Defensive Injury Ahead Of Manchester City Clash
That is why Real Madrid has set its sights on Arsenal defender William Saliba, given that the 23-year-old has cemented himself as one of the best center-backs in the world right now, with age on his side.
MORE: Real Madrid Wants Arsenal's William Saliba And One More Defender In The Summer Transfer Window
As reported by Sky Sports Switzerland, Arsenal has decided that $124 million will be needed if they are to part ways with the Frenchman, but the Premier League side would like to see him commit to Mikel Arteta's project rather than pursue a move.
The report claims that Saliba views Real Madrid as his 'dream' destination, and the chance to link up with French teammate Kylian Mbappe is a major draw for him.
It remains to be seen how strong the pull of Real Madrid is in this situation, given Saliba detailed his desire to stay at Arsenal just two months ago.
I signed for the club five years ago but it's only my third season. I'm enjoying everything - the players, the staff and the fans. I feel at home so of course [I could stay for a long time], why not?- William Saliba
Real Madrid is expected to field a defense against Manchester City, which will feature midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni and 21-year-old Raul Asencio at center-back.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Pep Guardiola Hails Exceptional Real Madrid Attack Ahead Of UEFA Champions League Showdown
Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Combined Starting XI Ahead Of Champions League Match
Manchester City's Dias Plays Down Mbappe Impact Before Champions League Tie
Real Madrid Players Past And Present React To Los Blancos Legend Marcelo's Retirement