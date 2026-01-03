Predicted Lineup For La Liga Clash Between Real Madrid And Real Betis

The La Liga season resumes after the mid-season winter break. Real Madrid play their first game at the Bernabeu against sixth-place Real Betis.

They will play the game without star player Kylian Mbappe, who has been ruled out with a knee injury. The leading scorer in the league is expected to miss a couple of weeks. That could mean a start for young forward Gonzalo Garcia with Endrick out on loan.

The last game of 2025 saw Fede Valverde missing through injury, but he should be available for Xabi Alonso. The question is, will he start at right-back or back at center midfield? Trent Alexander-Arnold is still sidelined, and despite Dani Carvajal returning to training, he is still not fully fit.

🎯 First match of the year - let’s go! pic.twitter.com/XOYDRrt426 — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 3, 2026

The squad for the game has not been released, with questions over Dean Huijsen. The center-back missed training on Saturday and will be assessed on the morning of the game.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Real Betis (4-3-3)

GK: Thibault Courtois - Real Madrid's Player of the Month for December, Courtois, has been excellent this season and will need to be on top form against Real Betis.

RB: Fede Valverde - The Urugiyan should be available after his injury in the final game of 2025. If he is, Valverde is likely to start at right-back due to the injuries, even more so if Dean Huijsen is out.

IMAGO / Sportimage

CB: Ántonio Rudiger - The German has seen plenty of talk over his future at the club, but he is still a vital part of the starting lineup.

CB: Raul Asencio - All eyes will be on whether Huijsen is available, but even if he is in the matchday squad, will he start? Asencio could be in line for a start.

LB: Álvaro Carreras - The summer signing has missed the last two games due to suspension, but is available against Real Betis.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - The Frenchman looks to be one of Alonso's favorite players and continues to start in all the big games.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

CM: Eduardo Camavinga - Alonso has spoken about how important 2026 could be for Camavinga, and he could start the first game of the year.

CM: Jude Bellingham - The 22-year-old was quick to say that 2025 was not good enough for Real Madrid. He will need to be a leader to get the team back playing well.

RW: Rodrygo - The Brazilian has seen more game time to close out 2025 and has rewarded Alonso with some top performances. Likely starts this game on the right.

LW: Vinicius Jr. - Vini Jr. closed out the year being whistled by his own fans. Can he get back in the good books with a good showing against Betis?

ST: Gonzalo Garcia - With Kylian Mbappe injured, Gonzalo is the likeliest to get a start up top. He could play in a front two alongside Vinicius.

