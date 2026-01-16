Predicted Lineup For Real Madrid vs Levante In Alvaro Arbeloa's First La Liga Game

Real Madrid will look to shake off their back-to-back defeats in cup competitions with a win in La Liga against Levante. Alvaro Arbeloa will take charge again, looking to earn three points to put the pressure on leaders Barcelona.

Los Blancos have several names missing in mid-week due to injuries. One of those was Kylian Mbappe, who was reportedly a doubt for this weekend's game. However, Arbeloa revealed he would be fit enough to feature.

Rodrygo, Antonio Rudiger, and Andriy Lunin were all absent from Friday's training session. They could be doubts for the game, or have late fitness tests. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eder Militao, and Ferland Mendy are all out.

We could see Dani Carvjal start at right-back for the first time in several months. He came on in the Copa del Rey, and would mean Valverde could continue in midfield.

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Levante (4-3-3)

GK: Thibaut Courtois - Lunin started in the Copa del Rey, but Courtois will be back in the side. The Belgian has been excellent this season.

RB: Dani Carvajal -The captain has made a few appearances from the bench after his injury, and that could put him in a good position to start.

CB - Raul Asencio - If Antonio Rudiger can't go, the Asencio will likely start again. Has been at fault for a couple of goals recently, and needs to find the form he had when he was introduced to the senior team.

CB: Dean Huijsen - Alaba is available, but it's likely Arbeloa sticks with the summer signing Huijsen despite him not being in terrific form.

LB: Alvaro Carreras - The left-back was given mid-week off, staying in Madrid to recover. Carreras will almost certainly come back into the side.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - Another player who did not travel for the Copa del Rey. It was a needed rest for a player who has played a lot of football, and will play the holding midfield role against Levante.

CM: Fede Valverde - Back-to-back games in midfield has not happened for Valverde in some time. If Carvajal starts, he should be back in his preferred position.

CM: Jude Bellingham: The 22-year-old was another who stayed in Madrid in midweek and will certainly start the game.

RW: Arda Guler: If Rodrygo can't go, then Arda Guler could start on the right, something he has not done much of this season. Franco Mastantuono could also be in contention.

LW: Vinicius Jr. - The Brazilian was the best player on the pitch in the El Clasico, and despite playing in Albacete, should start again.

ST: Kylian Mbappe - It's touch-and-go whether Mbappe starts, but the likelihood is he will. He could possibly be on a minute count and come off after 60 minutes if the result is secured.

