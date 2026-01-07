Predicted Lineup For Spanish Super Cup Clash Between Atletico Madrid And Real Madrid

After the big win against Real Betis in La Liga to start 2026, Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid are looking to follow that up with a win over Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final. That takes place on January 8, with the final on January 11 if they get the win.

The news that Kylian Mbappe is out of the semi-final and, if they progress, the final, has been confirmed. There was talk that he could play in the possible final, but he did not travel with the team to Saudi Arabia.

There was some good news for Alonso, with both Dani Carvajal and Dean Huijsen making the squad. Both should be available, but only the latter could start the semi-final. After Antonio Rudiger and Raul Asencio played well against Betis, will he change the pairing against Atletico?

📋✅ Our squad for the Spanish Super Cup! pic.twitter.com/T0hFGcSM77 — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 6, 2026

David Alaba and Trent Alexander-Arnold have also traveled with the squad. However, it has been reported that the Englishman will not be available. We are still unsure if David Alaba is fit enough to start.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Atletico Madrid (4-3-3)

GK: Thibaut Courtois - The Real Madrid goalkeeper failed to keep a clean sheet against Real Betis, but he still made several great saves per game. Will need to be on top form to help Real Madrid win.

RB: Fede Valverde - Carvajal has traveled with the squad, but it feels unlikely he will start the semi-final. That means Valverde continues and captains the team.

CB: Ántonio Rudiger - The German is the only experienced center-back available to Alonso, and despite Huijsen's return, Rudiger should start the game.

CB: Dean Huijsen - The big question for Alonso is whether he continues with Asencio or brings back Huijsen into the starting XI after his injury. The summer signing may be preferred if he can prove his fitness.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

LB: Álvaro Carreras - The former Benfica man came back in at left-back after his two-game suspension. His connection with Vinicius is improving throughout the season down the left.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - After a solid performance against Betis, it doesnt feel like the midfield will change. Tchouaméni remains a vital player who links the defense to the midfield.

CM: Eduardo Camavinga - Camavinga was picked over Arda Guler against Real Betis and repaid the head coach with a great performance.

CM: Jude Bellingham - The English international was not fully involved in the goals against Betis, but was quick to congratulate the three goal scorers. He has five goals and four assists in 21 games.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

RW: Rodrygo - The Brazilian has been in incredible form since getting back into the squad, adding two more assists against Betis.

LW: Vinicius Jr. - Vini Jr.'s future is still undecided, but reports say he wants to stay in Madrid. Still searching for the form from the 2023-24 season.

ST: Gonzalo Garcia - With Mbappe still injured, Garcia should start again after netting a hat-trick in the first game of 2026.

