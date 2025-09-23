Real Madrid Starting Lineup Announced vs. Levante: Is Jude Bellingham Starting?
Real Madrid have a quick turnaround from their 2-0 win over Espanyol as they face Levante in La Liga tonight. It's their third game in seven days as the games come thick and fast for Xabi Alonso's team. They will hope to maintain their 100% record in all competitions with a win.
The Los Blancos coach has a few injured players unavailable. Still, he was able to give minutes to Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham, who had not featured at all this season due to injuries. The question now, with the Madrid derby this coming weekend, is whether Alonso starts the latter to get him more match-ready for that game?
Belliingham does start on the bench, as does Camavinga, but they should make appearances in the second half. Alonso does make several changes with Steltico in mind for the next match. Dani Carvajal is rested with Raul Asencio starting at right-back. Dean Huijsen returns from suspension and starts alongside Carreras at center-back. That means Fran Garcia makes his first start of the season at left-back.
Dani Ceballos also comes in to the midfield to partner Arda Guler and Fede Valverde who captains the side in Carvajal's absence.
Real Madrid Starting Lineup vs Levante:
1. Courtois
17. Asencio
24. Huijsen
18. Carreras
20. Fran Garcia
8. Valverde
19. Ceballos
30. Mastantuono
15. Arda Guler
9. Mbappe
7. Vinicius Jr.
