Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For La Liga Clash
Real Madrid face Celta Vigo in La Liga, knowing anything less than a win will harm their title chances. Barcelona extended their lead to seven points with a win yesterday, with Los Blancos needing to reduce that to four ahead of the El Clasico next week.
Things have become much more difficult for Carlo Ancelotti, with Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Ferland Mendy ruled out for the remainder of the season. Rodrygo was also announced as absent when the squad was released yesterday.
It means Ancelotti has had to make several changes to the team. Aurélien Tchouaméni moves into the center-back position, with Fran Garcia starting at left-back. Arda Guler comes in for Rodrygo up front, with Dani Ceballos starting in midfield.
Real Madrid Starting XI vs Celta Vigo:
1. Courtois
17. Vazquez
14. Tchouameni
35. Asencio
20. Fran Garcia
8. Valverde
19. Ceballos
5. Bellingham
15. Guler
9. Mbappe
7. Vini Jr.
