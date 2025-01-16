Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Confirmed Starting Lineup As Carlo Ancelotti Shuffles The Lineup For Copa Del Rey
Real Madrid is back in domestic cup action, facing Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey's round of 16. After the devastating loss to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup, Carlo Ancelotti makes changes to the starting XI.
As suspected, Andriy Lunin starts as the Copa del Rey goalkeeper, with Thibaut Courtois given the night off before Sunday's La Liga game against Las Palmas.
Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, and Eduardo Camavinga drop to the bench, with starts for Brahim Diaz, Dani Ceballos, and Luka Modric. Raul Asencio starts at center-back alongside Antonio Rudiger.
Real Madrid starting eleven:
13. Lunin
17. Lucas V.
35. Asencio
22. Rüdiger
20. Fran García
10. Modrić
14. Tchouameni
19. Ceballos
21. Brahim
7. Vini Jr.
9. Mbappé.
Vinicius Jr Starts Before Serving Two Game League Suspension
Forward Vinicius Jr. starts against Celta Vigo ahead of his two-game La Liga suspension. The Brazilian was sent off in the win over Valencia and missed the games against Las Palmas and Espanyol.
He will be back for the vital mid-week Champions League game against RB Salzburg, so he will not miss too much time between games.
