Real Madrid Transfer News: Viktor Gyokeres, Aymeric Laporte, Alphonso Davies & More - January 9, 2025
Could Real Madrid bring in the hottest goalscorer in Europe from Sporting SP?
Real Madrid may have to look elsewhere for a new left-back as plan A, as Alphons Davies looks set to sign a new contract at Bayern Munich.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
- Reports suggest that Real Madrid is monitoring one of the most in-form strikers in Europe. Sporting CP No.9 Viktor Gyokeres has scored over a goal per game this season and is being monitored by multiple top teams. - Sky Sport Germany
- Real Madrid could renew their interest in Spanish defender Aymeric Laporte, who plays alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. The center-back, who could be available for around $15 million, would add substantial cover to the defense after the injury to Eder Militao. - Fichajes
- Milan left-back Theo Hernandez is set to reject any chance of joining Real Madrid or Manchester United. The French international is considering signing a new contract with the Rossoneri. - Calciomercato
- Real Madrid looks set to miss out on Alphonso Davies, with the Canadian set to sign a new contract with his current club, Bayern Munich. The left-back was Los Blanco's first option at left-back, but they may have to find another solution. - Florian Plettenberg
The latest Real Madrid transfer news
