Karim Benzema Visits Real Madrid Squad Ahead Of Spanish Super Cup Semifinal Game
Former Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema visited the first-team squad in Saudi Arabia ahead of their Spanish Super Cup semifinal game against Mallorca.
Los Blancos will play Mallorca today at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. The winner will advance to face Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on January 12. Hansi Flick's team overcame Athletic Club last night to reach the competition's closing match.
Images posted on Real Madrid's official site showed Benzema, who currently plays for Al-Ittihad Club in the Saudi Pro League, mingling with Los Blancos players in the team hotel.
Benzema, Real Madrid's runner-up for the most goals scored in club history, was initially greeted by head coach Carlo Ancelotti before he interacted with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius Jr.
Benzema joined Real Madrid in July 2009 from Ligue 1 team Lyon. Across his 14 seasons with Los Blancos, the Frenchman made 648 appearances and scored 354 goals.
Real Madrid's all-time top goalscorers
Player
Goals
Cristiano Ronaldo
450
Karim Benzema
354
Raul
323
Alfredo Di Stefano
308
Santillana
290
The 37-year-old amassed an impressive collection of trophies during his tenure with Real Madrid. His achievements include five UEFA Champions League titles, five FIFA Club World Cups, four La Liga championships, four UEFA Super Cups, four Spanish Super Cups, and three Copa del Rey titles.
