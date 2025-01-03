Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid: Player Ratings As Jude Bellingham Snatches Late Win After Vinicius Jr Red Card
Real Madrid managed to score a late win in their latest La Liga clash against Valencia at the Mestalla on Friday, January 3.
Hugo Duro gave the home side the lead with his 27th minute strike. As Los Blancos searched for the equalizer, they were reduced to 10-men in the 79th minute as Vinicius Jr was given marching orders.
Luka Modric scored the equalizer in the 85th minute in a historic personal game for him. Jude Bellingham proceeded to snatch a late winner for Carlo Ancelotti's side with his strike in injury time (90+5').
Real Madrid sit atop the La Liga table courtesy of their win with 43 points from 19 matches. They lead Atletico Madrid by two points having played a game more. Here we take a look at the player ratings for Los Blancos stars from the game.
Thibaut Courtois- 6.5: The Belgian shot-stopper made four saves, all from inside his penalty area. However, he made an error during the Valencia goal.
Lucas Vazquez- 7: A reliable display from the veteran Vazquez. He made one clearance, one interception, and completed one tackle. Vazquez also completed 51 of his 55 attempted passes.
Aurelien Tchouameni- 7.5: Soild display at centre-back from Tchouameni. He made two clearances, one tackle, and also won seven duels over the course of the game. Tchouameni also completed 76 passes, including one key pass.
Ferland Mendy- 6.5: Mendy made one tackle and two clearances. He also completed 43 passes before being hooked off in the 68th minute.
Dani Ceballos- 7.5: Dani Ceballos continues to impress and put in a shift against Valencia. He completed 82 passes, including three key passes. Ceballos also created a big chance before being replaced by captain Luka Modric.
Fede Valverde- 7.5: Valverde completed 63 passes against Valencia, including one key pass. He also managed a shot on target in an impressive display.
Rodrygo- 6.5: Not one of Rodrygo's best outings. He managed 34 passes, including two key passes before being substituted by Brahim Diaz.
Jude Bellingham- 9.5: Real Madrid's savior, yet again. The talismanic Englishman continues to produce. Jude Bellingham scored the winner and set up the equalizer in an all star display. Bellingham also won 13 duels over the course of the match. Despite his missed penalty, Bellingham made up for it with the winner.
Vinicius Jr- 6: Not Vinicius' best performance. He managed two shots on target but completed only 16 passes. He was sent off in the 79th minute of the match.
Kylian Mbappe- 7: Mbappe won a penalty for Real Madrid, which Bellingham failed to convert. He completed 14 passes, including one key pass. Mbappe can certainly do a lot better than he did against Valencia.
Substitutes:
Brahim Diaz- 7
Eduardo Camavinga- 7
Luka Modric- 7.5 (Goal)
Raul Asencio- N/A
