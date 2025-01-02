Valencia vs Real Madrid Preview: Predicted Lineup, Team News, Kickoff Time, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid's first game of 2025 is the rescheduled La Liga match against Valencia on Friday at the Estadio de Mestalla.
The game was originally penciled in for November 2024, but was rescheduled due to devastating floods in the Valencia region of Spain. Amid Real Madrid's hectic match schedule, both teams eventually managed to agree on a suitable date to play the game.
Heading into the Valencia game, Carlo Ancelotti's team is just one point behind La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid. A victory would move Los Blancos to the top of the table heading into the weekend.
Meanwhile, Valencia hosts Los Blancos with new head coach Carlos Corberan in the dugout. Los Ches has struggled this campaign and is in deep relegation trouble. They are placed 19th with 12 points and need to find results soon.
Last time out, Real Madrid defeated Sevilla 4-2 in La Liga, with Kylian Mbappe, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo, and Brahim Diaz all getting on the scoresheet. That result came off the back of Los Blancos' triumph in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final.
Valencia drew 2-2 with Alaves in their most recent game. Los Ches looked set to end 2024 with a defeat until Dani Gomez rescued a point deep into second-half stoppage time.
The most recent meeting between Real Madrid and Valencia was in March 2024, when both teams played out a 2-2 draw. Hugo Duro and Roman Yaremchuk put Valencia ahead before Vinicius Jr scored a brace. Notably, Jude Bellingham was sent off in the final stages of that match.
Here's a look at the last five meetings between Real Madrid and Valencia in La Liga.
Real Madrid Team News vs Valencia
Vinicius Jr returns to the Real Madrid squad after missing Los Blancos' most recent match against Sevilla due to suspension. However, Carlo Ancelotti will still be without long-term absentees David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, and Eder Militao.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs Valencia
Real Madrid's possible starting lineup against Valencia: Courtois; Vazquez, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.
Valencia vs Real Madrid Date
Date: Friday, January 3, 2025.
Valencia vs Real Madrid in La Liga takes places on Friday, January 3, 2025.
Valencia vs Real Madrid Kickoff Time
Time: 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST/9 p.m. local time.
Valencia vs Real Madrid in La Liga will start at 3 p.m. EST.
How To Watch & Live Stream Valencia vs Real Madrid in La Liga
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
United Kingdom: Premier Sports, La Liga TV, and Premier Sports Player
Canada: TSN TV and TSN+
Australia: BeIN Sports and BeIN Sports Connect
