Valencia Fans To Stage Unique Protest During Real Madrid Game At Mestalla
Valencia fans are organizing a unique protest during the La Liga clash against Real Madrid at the Mestalla on January 3.
The two sides were set to meet in November, 2024. The game, though, had to be postponed due to natural disasters in Valencia.
The match is finally set to be played and Valencia fan group, Libertad VCF, have called for a protest. They want fans to stay away from the stands until the 19th minute of the game.
Valencia are currently 19th in La Liga and their fans want to show their displeasure towards Singaporean owner Peter Lim, president Layhoon Chan, corporate director Javier Solis, and sporting director Miguel Angel Corona.
Valencia fans are set to hold yellow banners that show, "Lim go home."Jose Perez, president of Libertad VCF said (via quotes as per Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo):
Having heard the Valencia fans who have asked us to soften the measure of emptying Mestalla and in order to avoid passes and tickets being given away, we are going to ask Valencia fans to remain outside for the first 19 minutes of the match, so that we can see a stand without people.- Jose Perez
He further added:
We will later go there to cheer on the team and protest against the stands. This measure goes beyond the three points at stake and even the team's relegation. Valencia is at a much higher risk than relegation and has been like this for ten years since the arrival of Peter Lim, who only looks out for his own interests.- Jose Perez
