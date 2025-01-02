Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Ahead Of Valencia vs Real Madrid In La Liga
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has spoken with the media ahead of Real Madrid's visit to Valencia on Friday.
Los Blancos return to action following the winter break, and Ancelotti hopes his team will start strongly in 2025. If Real Madrid can overcome Los Ches at Estadio de Mestalla, they will go top of La Liga heading into the weekend.
Here are all the key quotes, per Real Madrid, from Ancelotti's press conference ahead of Los Blancos' game against Valencia.
Q: On the visit to Valencia.
Carlo Ancelotti: We're starting out with another challenge and we're up for it. It'll be a tough match against a team who have changed coach and always make things difficult for us. We want to start the year strongly and this is an important match, a challenge. The team looks in good shape, the rest has done us good because everyone is back, motivated and in good form.
Looking at what we're likely to find on the pitch, it's an outfit who have changed their coach. When a new manager comes in, there's always an extra degree of motivation among the players. We have to understand that on a personal level, Baraja did a brilliant job at Valencia, but these things happen in football. A new coach has come in with new ideas, and we're expecting a demanding game in that sense. I don't know what the atmosphere will be like but we have to be focused on the game and nothing more.
Q: Ancelotti was asked about his tactical preparations.
Carlo Ancelotti: I'll tell you what we've done. We looked at how this coach [Carlos Corberan] set up when he was at West Brom, taking Valencia's attributes into account. As a team, with how Baraja played, they're pretty similar to what the new coach will look to do. We've assessed both elements.
Q: On the bad run in opening matches of the year.
Carlo Ancelotti: Thanks for the reminder. I'd forgotten those couple of games that didn't go as we'd have liked. I think motivation in the team looks good, they're focused, but I'll remind them tomorrow that things didn't go to plan and hopefully that will give us an extra edge.
Q: Ancelotti was asked about the challenges for 2025.
Carlo Ancelotti: There is nothing new compared to 2024. We have to win games and after the negative spell in November, the ream reacted really well and looks much better now, motivation is high and we've got some injured guys back with us. Alaba is training with us again... there is a good atmosphere about the place and that will remain as long as we're winning games.
Q: He took a question about Vinicius Jr.
Carlo Ancelotti: He's great. He's come back in good shape and he made the most of the time off. He's fresh, motivated and excited about the awards he's won in recent weeks. He's prepared for the game as he always does, eager to make a difference tomorrow.
Q: On resting individual players.
Carlo Ancelotti: We're thinking about how to do it. We've got a more complete side now and there will be more rotation, especially at the back once Alaba is playing again. That's the position where we've struggled the most. He'll start getting involved in training games next week, and I hope he'll be back on the pitch around the 20th of January. That will really help.
Q: On the January transfer window.
Carlo Ancelotti: We'll see. We have loads of games in January and we're focused on that. Discussing the transfer window isn't easy at this time. Now isn't the best moment to talk about it here. I'm delighted with the squad I have at my disposal. We've had some difficulties but we've been able to overcome them.
MORE: Real Madrid Have January Bid For Trent Alexander-Arnold Rejected By Liverpool
Q: Ancelotti was asked about Barcelona's recent poor form.
Carlo Ancelotti: Nobody expected that. The level of competition in in La Liga means the number of points needed to win it is reduced. Atletico are in the fight as well and that adds to the uncertainty. I think La Liga may be won with fewer than 90 points.
Both Barcelona and Atletico are rivals in the battle for La Liga. Every team can suffer a dip in form, as was the case with us in November, and the reaction to that makes you more competitive again. The three teams all have the same chance of winning La Liga.
Q: On Barcelona's Dani Olmo. Barca have had difficulties registering the player for the rest of the season.
Carlo Ancelotti: I don't know much about it. All I can say is that we have to respect all clubs, institutions and the rules. I can't answer that question because I don't have any of the details.
