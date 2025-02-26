Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: Official Squad Announced For Copa Del Rey Semi-Final
The first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad takes place on Wednesday, February 26.
Carlo Ancelotti has announced the squad for a trip to San Sebastián as they look for a good result to return to Madrid for the second leg.
Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and midfielder Federico Valverde do not make the trip as they are being rested. Andriy Lunin will start as he has done in previous Copa del Rey games.
Kylian Mbappe did not make the squad, having recently had a tooth extracted. Academy players Chema and Gonzalo were called up.
Jude Bellingham is back in the matchday squad, missing the previous La Liga game against Girona due to suspension.
Real Madrid Squad for Copa del Rey Semi Final:
Goalkeepers: Lunin, Fran González and Mestre.
Defenders : Alaba, Lucas V., Fran García, Rüdiger, Mendy and Asencio.
Midfielders: Bellingham, Camavinga, Modrić, Tchouameni, Arda Güler, Ceballos and Chema.
Forwards: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Endrick, Brahim and Gonzalo.
