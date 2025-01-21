Real Madrid CF ON SI

Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg: Official Squad Announced And Predicted Lineup

Carlo Ancelotti must make a big decision on who will start at right-back.

The Champions League gets back underway. Real Madrid needs two wins from two to guarantee qualification. First, they welcome Austrian side RB Salzburg to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Carlo Ancelotti has never had a recognized right-back this season, but he has more problems with Lucas Vazquez suspended. Vazquez has covered the position this season, but now Ancelotti must decide if Federico Valverde or Raul Asencio will deputize there against Salzburg.

Eduardo Camavinga is still out, but Aurelien Tchouameni is back in the squad. He missed Sunday's La Liga win over Las Palmas due to discomfort in his left leg.

Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg Official Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunun, Fran Gonzalez

Defenders: Alaba, Vallejo, Fran Garcia, Rudiger, F. Mendy, Jacobo Ramon, Asencio

Midfielders: Bellingham, Valverde, Modric, Tchouameni, Arda Guler, D. Ceballos, Chema

Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Mbappe, Rodrygo, Endrick

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs RB Salzburg

Real Madrid's possible starting lineup against RB Salzburg: Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Rudiger, Mendy; Ceballos, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

