Vinicius Jr Will Reportedly Enter Real Madrid Contract Renewal Talks This Summer

Real Madrid and Vinicius Jr are set to meet this summer to negotiate a contract renewal, according to Marca.
Vinicius' current deal with Real Madrid is set to expire in the summer of 2027, but the club is eager to reward him for his dedication and service. Per the report, both parties have yet to discuss a contract renewal despite recent meetings.
Last year, it was reported that Vinicius had turned down the opportunity to discuss a fresh deal with the Spanish giants.
As it stands, both camps are "happy with the relationship they have," and Vinicius, who most recently renewed his deal with Real Madrid in 2022, is said to be "filled with the satisfaction of seeing himself at the top."
Meanwhile, since last summer, rumors have linked the Brazilian forward with a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia. Vinicius' current contract includes a now-active $1 billion buyout clause, which the Kingdom could potentially pay.
Nevertheless, the 24-year-old has made it clear that he wants to stay at Real Madrid for years to come. Agreeing fresh terms with Los Blancos could end the Saudi speculation.
In May 2017, Vinicius, then aged 16, agreed to join Real Madrid from Brazilian club Flamengo. The deal ultimately became effective when he turned 18 because of international transfer rules.
Since signing for Real Madrid, Vinicius has become one of the club's star players. He has won a plethora of trophies with Los Blancos, including three La Liga titles and the UEFA Champions League on two occasions.
He also won many individual awards, including The Best FIFA Men's Player in 2024. Vinicius was tipped to win the Ballon d'Or for the first time in his career last year, but he ultimately missed out on the prize to Manchester City's Rodri.
