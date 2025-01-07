Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Official Squad Announced For Spanish Super Cup With David Alaba Back
Real Madrid are set to travel to Dubai for the Spanish Super Cup, fresh off their 5-0 Copa del Rey win over Deportiva Minera.
The squad has been announced, and defender David Alaba has been included. The Austrian, who has been absent for over 12 months with a knee injury, is back in the squad. He was expected to return after January 20, but Carlo Ancelotti feels strong enough that he is ready to be invited if needed.
Antonio Rudiger and Thibaut Courtois have also returned to the squad after being left out of the squad in the Copa del Rey to rest.
REAL MADRID SQUAD:
Goalkeepers : Courtois, Lunin and Fran González.
Defenders : Alaba, Lucas Vázquez, Fran García, Rüdiger, Mendy, Asencio, Lorenzo and Diego Aguado.
Midfielders : Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Modrić, Tchouameni, Arda Güler and Ceballos.
Forwards : Vini Jr., Mbappé, Rodrygo, Endrick, Brahim and Yáñez.
Real Madrid Castilla Defender Called Up To Super Cup Squad
Talented young defender Diego Aguado has been called up to travel to Dubai. He played 90 minutes in the Copa del Rey game on Monday, impressing Carlo Ancelotti. It will be an excellent experience for Aguado, who turns 18 in February.
Real Madrid will face Mallorca in the semi-final on Thursday, January 9, and a win will book them a place in the final on Sunday, January 12.
Carlo Ancelotti may choose to rotate his team. However, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo are well-rested after being unused substitutes in the Copa del Rey.
